Man dies after 3-vehicle crash in Randolph County

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man who was involved in a three-vehicle wreck involving a tractor-trailer Thursday in Randolph County has died.

Jimmy Leon Lynch, 73, of Asheboro, died Saturday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and Oak Grove Road.

Lynch was headed south on Oak Grove Road in a 2006 Ford van. A 25-year-old from Asheboro was headed west on U.S. Highway 64 in a 2006 Volvo tractor-trailer.

Lynch did not to stop for a stop sign at the intersection and was hit by the tractor-trailer, according to officials.

Lynch’s van then went into the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 64 and hit a pickup truck. Both the van and pickup stopped on the eastbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 64.

Lynch was taken to Randolph Hospital and then to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. He died Saturday.

Nobody else was hurt. U.S. Highway 64 was shut down for about two-and-a-half hours. No charges have been filed.

The tractor-trailer was operated by Waste Recovery Solutions and was hauling a dumpster container.