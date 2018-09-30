× High Point is getting a high-end seafood restaurant complete with a roof-top terrace and bar

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A new seafood restaurant will open next Spring at the Palladium at Deep River shopping center in north High Point, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Coast will be a 9,600-square-foot two-story restaurant with a roof-top terrace complete with bar and indoor and outdoor seating.

D.H. Griffin will be doing the construction of the new building. Carl Wrenn, who operates Steak Street in High Point and Mad Hatter in Greensboro, is opening Coast.

The restaurant will also feature a central courtyard with outdoor seating, fountains, landscaping and skylights.

