GREENSBORO, N.C. – A local elementary school was broken into for the second time in just one week.

Greensboro police said someone broke into Pilot Elementary School at 4701 Chimney Springs Drive just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect or suspects smashed a window. The windows were broken at the same school just last week.

The window has since been boarded up. Anyone with any information can call police.