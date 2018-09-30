Scam alert: Don’t buy fake tickets to the Dixie Classic Fair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem is warning customers to not buy fake tickets.

There has been at least one report of a woman buying a fake ticket from someone, according to fair spokesperson Siobhan Olson.

“If people think that they are going to save money by purchasing a wristband voucher or an advanced ticket from someone who’s standing on a street corner, in all likelihood the ticket they are purchasing is fraudulent and will not work to get them in,” Olson said.

Customers can only buy tickets from Ticketmaster.com, DCFair.com or the ticket office at the fairground.

There is no word on who sold the fake ticket or where it was bought.

The Dixie Classic Fair takes place every fall on the Dixie Classic Fairgrounds at 421 27th St NW. It opened on Friday, Sept. 28, and ends Sunday, Oct. 7.

The new rides this year include The Claw, Pirate, Monster Truck, Super Trucks and Treasure Island.

After several years, the three-story fun house King’s Circus is back. There will be food every day and fireworks every evening.