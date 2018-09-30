× Police arrested Burlington man accused of kidnapping, rape and assault

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A Burlington man who had been wanted on kidnapping, rape and assault charges has been arrested.

James Anthony Corbett, 33, surrendered himself to authorities in the 500 block of West Front Street shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a Burlington police press release.

Corbett had outstanding warrants for the following:

1 count of first degree rape

1 count of first degree kidnapping

1 count of felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury

1 count of assault on a female

1 count of felony larceny from a person

1 count of communicating threats

1 count of felony possession of cocaine

The suspect was jailed in Alamance County. Police said his bond was not authorized.