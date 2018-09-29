× Teenager diving for lobsters attacked by shark and airlifted to the hospital

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A teenage boy had to be airlifted to the hospital after being bitten by a shark off the coast of California on Saturday.

KSWB reported that the boy was diving for lobsters off Beacon’s Beach in Encinitas when it happened shortly before 7 a.m.

Chad Hammel was also diving for lobsters and helped rescue the boy. He said he heard the boy screaming and then realized he had been bitten.

The group paddled over to the boy and pulled him onto the kayak. They quickly realized the teen was suffering from serious bite injuries and bleeding badly.

Hammel said the shark continued to follow them as they headed toward land on the kayak.

“His whole clavicle was ripped open,” Hammel said. “We told him he’s going to be okay, he’s going to be alright.”

People on the beach called paramedics who rushed to the scene and got the boy into a helicopter. He was airlifted to the hospital.

Officials have not yet released the boy’s condition.