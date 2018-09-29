× Silver Alert issued for woman reported missing out of Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing out of Burlington.

Shalina M. Richards is described as a 25-year-old black woman, standing 5’4” and weighing about 190 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Richards was wearing a black and grey shirt, black jeans and black and gray Jordan sneakers.

She was last seen at the Econo Lodge hotel at 2133 Hanford Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The silver alert was issued Saturday evening.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.