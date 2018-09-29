Pumpkin patches, corn mazes, hayrides and more! Find October family fun near you

Looking for a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayride or other fall activities near you?

Here’s a list of a few in the Triad area. Call before you go for hours of operation. Happy Halloween!

  • Kersey Valley Maize Adventure, Archdale
    Corn maze
    1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale, NC (336) 431-1700
  • Hawks Pumpkin Patch, Winston-Salem
    Pumpkin patch
    2558 W Clemmonsville Road, Winston-Salem, NC (276) 233-5059
  • Clodbuster Farms, Kernersville
    Pumpkin patch
    5500 Leonard Farm Road, Kernersville, NC (336) 409-0796
  • Kenneth Rudd Farm, Greensboro
    Pumpkin patch
    4021 Hicone Road, Greensboro, NC (336) 621-1264
  • Ingram’s Strawberry Farm, High Point
    Pumpkin patch
    6121 Riverdale Drive, High Point, NC (336) 431-2369
  • Isely Farms, Burlington
    Pumpkin patch
    2980 Burch Bridge Road, Burlington (336) 584-3323
  • Secret Meadows at Green Dell Farm, Thomasville
    Pumpkin patch
    845 Sullivan Road, Thomasville, NC (336) 906-9437
  • Stone House Farm Pumpkin Patch, Pfafftown
    Pumpkin patch
    6145 Skylark Road, Pfafftown, NC (336) 817-6661
  • J Razz and Tazz Farm, Gibsonville
    Pumpkin patch, corn maze, rides
    466 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville (336) 697-2473
  • Riverside Farms, Rockingham County
    Pumpkin patch, other activities
    241 Riverson Road, Madison, NC (336) 427-5937
  • Tuttle’s Farm, Rockingham County
    Pumpkins, other activities
    1353 Titan Berry road
    Stoneville, North Carolina (336) 627-4261