Police search for suspect in hit and run after body found in North Carolina ditch

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are trying to find the driver and the car that hit and killed a man in Gastonia Friday morning.

Officials told WSOC that someone passing by spotted a body on Jenkins Dairy Road near Mt. Olive Church Road.

Police identified the victim as Darrell Kendrick. They said Kendrick was walking in the road when a car going the same direction hit him and kept going.

Authorities said the suspect’s car is a 1995 to 2000 Honda Civic and has front right-side damage and a broken headlight.

No other details have been released.