Mother charged after toddler dies from being left in hot car for 7 hours, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Police said a Florida mother was arrested after her 1-year-old daughter died from being left in a hot car for seven hours.

WKMG reported that Kailyn Pollard, 29, of Sorrento, Fla., faces charges of negligent manslaughter in the death of Kit Noelle Pollard.

Officials said the victim showed no signs of life after being found outside a gas station on Friday afternoon.

She was left in the car from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the suspect was working, according to police. The mother would normally drop her daughter off at a day care but did not do so on Friday.

Kailyn Pollard allegedly told police she didn’t know her daughter was in the car until she left work, picked up food and then got gas. The high in the area was 96 degrees that day.

The suspect was jailed under a $20,000 bond and has court planned for Oct. 23.

Earlier Friday afternoon in Orlando, a 4-year-old boy was found unconscious in a locked car and died later.

A bystander found the boy in a car outside a school and took him to a nearby fire rescue station, WESH reported.