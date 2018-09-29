Local family gets brand new, free roof with the help of the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – A local roofing company has replaced a family's leaky roof for free with the help of their community.

Skywalker Roofing of Stokesdale installed a new roof at Phyllis and Dean Simmons’ home Saturday after the family won a contest.

Community members voted for the family to win a new roof as part of an effort to help deserving residents who need new roofs.

Skywalker Roofing Owner Luke Wilson was so inspired by the stories of the four finalists that he is going to replace all of their roofs, according to the company.

Phyllis and Dean Simmons said they were considering moving before being selected to get the free roof.