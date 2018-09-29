× Jerry Springer to appear at wrestling event at the Dixie Classic Fair on Tuesday night

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Jerry Springer will appear at a wrestling event at the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night, one of several activities there.

“Small Fights on a Tuesday Night hosted by Jerry Springer” will be part of the fair at 7:30 p.m. at 421 27th St NW.

The event will be hosted by the former talk show host and features wrestlers with Midget Wrestling Entertainment.

The Dixie Classic Fair takes place every fall on the Dixie Classic Fairgrounds. The new rides this year include The Claw, Pirate, Monster Truck, Super Trucks and Treasure Island.

After more than 10-year, the three-story fun house King’s Circus is back. There will be fireworks and food every night.

The fair opened on Friday, Sept. 28, and ends Sunday, Oct. 7. It has been second only to the North Carolina State Fair in attendance in the state for many years.

Click here for more details about the fair.