Cycling event honors local man killed in tragic crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – Friends and family of a man killed in a crash involving a bicycle last year took part in an event to honor his memory on Saturday.

Barbara Carr-Long lost her husband, Robert Long, last July when a recliner fell off a trailer driving down U.S. 421.

Three cars were involved in the collision and Long died as a result of the crash.

Friends and family honored Long with a ride and walk/run and raised money for causes and charitable interested he cared for.

Money raised from this year's Ride 4 Robbie event will be donated to the National Cycling Center in Winston-Salem to support veterans' cycling programs.

"He was passionate about cycling,” Barbara Carr-Long said. “He did all kinds of cycling. Anything that had wheels he was on it, and his other passion was veterans. We felt like bringing the cycling together as well as benefiting cycling events for veterans and disabled veterans was the perfect way to honor him."