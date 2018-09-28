Winston-Salem youth football team looked at in concussion study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- One of the biggest concerns involving the game of football, at every level, is the concussion.

A youth football team in Winston-Salem, the South Fork Panthers, knows more about concussions than most 12-year-olds. The panthers are the focus of a study by a team at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

"Concussion is such an enigma right now, both the diagnosis and the treatment," said Sports Medicine Physician Chris Miles.

This Winston-Salem youth team has censors in their helmets to monitor hits to the head. The kids get an MRI on their brain at the beginning of the season and one at the end to see what damage, if any, has been done.

This group of kids, as they go to middle school and high school and maybe beyond, will be monitored to see what kind of changes their brains have experienced.