Tyler Bova honored at Trinity High football game

TRINITY, N.C. -- A local high school team and community welcomed back one of their own.

At the Trinity High School football game, the Bulldogs honored their teammate, Tyler Bova.

Friday night was Bova's first time back on the field following a car crash that killed his family while traveling in Utah.

Bova has been through hard times the last few months, but through it all he has been an inspiration to others as he continues to make progress in his recovery.

"It means so much for the boys on the football team because he has always been a part of the team always been an inspiration for them," said Steve Grissom, a family friend.

Fans and friends are thrilled to have Bova home in Archdale and back in his jersey with the rest of the team.

"Our boys have a true brotherhood on that football field and to have that missing piece on their team back that's amazing," said Holly Grissom, a family friend.

The community will hold a "Tailgating for Tyler" fundraising event on Oct. 12 at Braxton Craven Middle School at 4:30 p.m. All proceeds will go towards Bova's medical and living expenses.