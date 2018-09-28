Take a sneak peek at the Dixie Classic Fair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Dixie Classic Fair is here!

The Dixie Classic Fair takes place every fall on the Dixie Classic Fairgrounds (formerly known as the Forsyth County Fairgrounds), which is part of the Winston-Salem Entertainment-Sports Complex; the grounds are located adjacent to the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

It has been second only to the North Carolina State Fair in attendance in the state for many years.

Thanks to Strates Shows, many new rides joined the fair roster. The new rides include The Claw, Pirate, Monster Truck, Super Trucks and Treasure Island.

After more than 10 year, the three-story fun house King’s Circus is back.

The fair also boasts two additional attractions, “Horses, Horses, Horses” and the Team Rock Ninja Experience.

The fair opened on Friday, Sept. 28, and ends Sunday, Oct. 7

Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry presented a special plaque to the Dixie Classic Fair on Friday in recognition of a decade of midway safety.

Take a look at our photo gallery for a sneak peek inside the fair.