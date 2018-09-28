Stokes County teen escorted by Bikers Against Bullies after video surfaced of bullying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- A teenager got a special escort to school Friday morning after he was bullied on video.

Bikers Against Bullies and a group of his peers joined him as he went into South Stokes High school.

The family of the teen, who is legally blind, told FOX8 the bullying was happening so often he didn’t know it wasn’t normal.

Law enforcement is investigating after allegations of bullying at South Stokes High School and a video surfacing on Facebook, according to a news release from the school system.

They said a group of students broke a phone the boy had in his possession and made fun of him while using their own phone to record what was happening.

The school system said this afternoon the principal handled the situation when it was first reported.

Superintendent Brad Rice said bullying was never mentioned on the day of the incident and parents of the students involved were happy with how the situation was handled.

Wednesday morning, the video surfaced, which reopened the investigation. While it did not tell the whole story – there seemed to be more intent and it fell under the schools bullying policy.

Law enforcement was notified to determine if there was true intent in the crime.

Rice said parents have been told about the new actions and are happy with actions taken.

Statement from Stokes County Schools

"On Tuesday, there was a discipline incident at one of our schools. The principal investigated the situation and based upon the information provided, administered discipline according to the handbook. "This morning, more information was shared through a video on Facebook. When the new information was shared, the investigation was re-opened, the principal administered additional discipline according to the handbook, and the matter was referred to law enforcement for further investigation. "Although we realize this has become a public event, both state and federal confidentiality laws prohibit our disclosing publicly the specific disciplinary action taken in this matter."