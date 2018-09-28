Sickle Cell: Importance of Primary Care in Patients with Sickle Cell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With sickle cell disease, early intervention and long-term management through primary care is key to fighting and/or preventing complications caused by infections in immunocompromised patients. Sickle cell is a complex disease that can affect all parts of the body, which is why successful management plans focus on the patient’s overall health as well as disease-specific treatment.

The team of specialists at the Cone Health Patient Care Center put together a sickle cell care plan for each patient that involves a combination of preventative measures and disease-specific measures, including:

Health screenings for diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol or other chronic conditions.

Immunizations.

Annual preventive visits for eye exams, dental checkups, Pap smear, etc.

Routine health maintenance.

Vitamin and medication adjustments.

These treatments are focused on preventing symptomatic episodes, decreasing occurrence of commonly related health conditions and increasing red blood cell production.

Sickle cell disease can negatively affect many of the organs within the body; therefore, it is important for patients to be seen by appropriate specialists on a regular basis. Sickle cell disease can also serve as a significant source of emotional distress, therefore it is also important for patients to receive psychosocial support, such as counseling, to learn healthy ways to cope with this chronic illness.

Cone Health understands the importance of primary and specialty care when treating and managing sickle cell disease. This is why they established the Cone Health Patient Care Center, which provides comprehensive care to patients with sickle cell disease throughout the community. The center serves as a facility where patients can receive all the care they need in one visit, including physical check-ups, infusions, medication management, counseling, education and navigational services for needs, such as referrals to specialists, transportation and prescription refills.

Spokesperson Background:

China Hollis is a family nurse practitioner at Cone Health Patient Care Center. Hollis received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UNCG in 2009 and a Master of Science in Nursing from Winston Salem State University in 2014. She received her family nurse practitioner certification in May 2014.