Random pig shows up in woman’s garage, stumps and enchants police

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Police in Florida are looking for whoever owns a pig that was found in someone’s garage earlier this week.

Clearwater police posted to Facebook that officers were called to a home Friday morning after the pig suddenly appeared on a couple’s property.

The pig was fed water and cereal as officers responded.

Officers searched the area, looking for the owner, but no owner was found. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals came and picked up the pig.