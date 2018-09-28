Project Life Saver system is similar to a bracelet and uses radio signal to track down people who have wandered off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – The Pilot Club of Greensboro’s mission is to promote awareness for various brain related disorders and disabilities.

Former International President and current member Laura Keever said that Project Life Saver works closely with any Pilot Club nationwide to help families sign up for the system.

“Our response time nationwide for this program is less than 30 minutes,” Keever said.

Similar in size to a watch or bracelet, the life saver system uses radio signal to track down people who have wandered off.

Traditionally used for those with dementia, Keever has noticed an increase of younger clients with autism.

“Right now, we have 17 clients only four are with dementia, the rest are children with autism,” Keever said. “The patient or the client wears a bracelet. Inside this is a tracking system. The signal goes out and the sheriff department has a unit that can read the signal and they can track them.”

Keever works closely with children who attend Herbin-Metz Education Center but realizes there are children within the spectrum who do not attend that school and could use project life saver.

Corporal Joe Page with the Guilford County Sheriff Office said that since 2009, the system has led law enforcement to save four people.

Keever hopes more parents and seniors will contact the GCSO about how to sign up to prevent heartache if ever a loved one is lost.