Non-profit works to save animals hurt during Hurricane Florence

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. – Elizabeth Carr has worked for years saving horses, many sent for slaughter and human consumption in other countries. Now, she's working to save animals hurt by Hurricane Florence.

She started the non-profit Francis, Florence and Friends Equine Rescue along the coast in Swansboro.

Many of the horses she saves become therapy horses for children with special needs and veterans. While the animals survived Hurricane Florence her facility did not.

"Our barns, facility did not weather so well," said Carr. "Our caretakers lost their home."

In addition to working to rebuild her rescue she's working to help horse owners hurting in Eastern North Carolina.

"It's hard to pick up and take horse like you can a dog or cat," she said. "There are reports of them standing in chest-deep water for over two three days just image damage to their skin."

Many horse owners have lost their fences, feed and hay.

"We are working to help all we can all animals," said Jonathan Marquez with Northwood Animal Hospital who is teaming up with the rescue group. "We've seen many who need help, they need fences rebuilt and we are doing what we can to help as many as we can."

The non-profit will be at the Liberty Antique Festival in Liberty this weekend where they are taking donations.