Photo credit: Kensley Crosby — π‘Ίπ’‚π’Ž π‘Ήπ’Šπ’„π’‰π’‚π’“π’ π’”π’π’ (@SamRichardsonAM) September 28, 2018

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A military plane has crashed in Beaufort, South Carolina, according to a news release.

At 11:45 a.m., the crash was reported near Clarendon Road and Joe Allen Drive in the Grays Hill community.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the type of plane or branch of military.

Officials have not yet determinedΒ if any injuries were involved.

The pilot from the military plane crash safely ejected. Being a valuated for injuries. — Beaufort County Sheriff's Office,SC (@bcsopio) September 28, 2018

The crash took place about 3 miles west of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.