LSU basketball player killed in shooting

Louisiana State University basketball player Wayde Sims was shot and killed Friday morning near the Southern University campus, the Advocate reported.

The shooting reportedly took place at 12:25 a.m. at a Subway sandwich shop near Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Sims, 20, was taken to a local hospital where he died.

“We are all devastated. We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us,” said LSU coach Will Wade in a statement. “We are heartbroken.”

The Advocate reported that Sims was entering his junior season at LSU. A 6-foot-6 forward, he averaged 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this past season with 10 starts in 32 games.