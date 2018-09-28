Elon Musk face fraud charges, Trump tax cuts up for vote to become permanent and more

Posted 8:03 am, September 28, 2018, by

In Friday's Money Matters, Jeanne Yurman discusses a tweet that put Elon Musk in serious hot water, Donald Trump's tax cuts which the U.S. House will vote on to make permanent and high expectations for the tech job market to keep growing.