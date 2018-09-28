× Pink dolls found hanging in West Asheville neighborhood again

WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Someone is hanging dolls from power lines on a side street in West Asheville, and it looks kind of creepy, WLOS reports.

Two pink dolls are hanging from power lines on Virginia Avenue off Haywood Road. Several more were hanging earlier in the week, but a city crew pulled them down.

Megan Gielow, who lives in neighborhood, said other children’s items have been stapled on the adjacent phone pole in recent weeks.

“Lots of, like, little girl’s skirts, like, stapled like tutus,” Gielow told WLOS. “It’s not as bad as it was, but just having dolls hanging from a noose is not a warm fuzzy feeling.”

City officials said a crew will remove the latest dolls.

Defacement is considered vandalism and is a punishable crime.