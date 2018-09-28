× Dad of Maddox Ritch takes to social media with emotional post

The father of 6-year-old Maddox Ritch, whose body was believed to have been found Thursday, posted an emotional statement on Facebook after the body was found.

“Maddox was my only child and he will be the only one i will ever have,” Ian Ritch posted on Facebook. “Now today i found out im not a dad anymore.”

Maddox Ritch disappeared Saturday afternoon at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia after his dad says the boy ran ahead of him and out of sight.

The body that authorities believe is Maddox was found in Long Creek near the park.

Ian Ritch said he had “big plans” for his son. “I wanted to be his heroe. I wanted him to say i was more than superman or batman to him. I wanted people to ask him who his heroe is and him say my daddy.”

“Now im no heroe i couldnt save him or protect him at all,” Ian Ritch posted. “I would give anything to go back and save him.”

Ian said he will continue to live with the guilt of not being able to save Maddox. “I will now and forever be a broken man until i take my last breath,” Ian Ritch said in the post.