Copperhead snake attacks SC 2-year-old walking on a sidewalk with her grandparents

GAFFNEY, S.C. – A 2-year-old girl in South Carolina was taken to the hospital after authorities said she was bit by a copperhead snake.

WHNS reported that the toddler was bitten Monday in Gaffney, S.C. as she was walking on the sidewalk with her grandparents.

The girl is believed to have been released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to WSPA. The name of the victim has not been released.

Another copperhead snake attack was reported recently in Blacksburg, S.C.

Copperhead snakes are some of the more common snakes in North America. Their venom is relatively mild and their bites are rarely fatal for humans, according to LiveScience.com.