WANTED: Burlington man accused of kidnapping, rape, assault
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is wanted on kidnapping, rape and assault charges, according to Burlington police.
According to police, these charges stem from an argument at 2 a.m. Friday at the residence of Corbett’s acquaintance.
James Anthony Corbett, 33, currently has outstanding warrants for the following.
- 1 count of first degree rape
- 1 count of first degree kidnapping
- 1 count of felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury
- 1 count of assault on a female
- 1 count of felony larceny from a person
- 1 count of communicating threats
- 1 count of felony possession of cocaine
He was last seen driving a blue 2007 Saturn Vue. The license plate number is EMA-4234.
Police ask anyone with information to call the department at (336) 229-3500 or leave an anonymous tip with Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers for a possible reward by calling (336) 229-7100 or texting 8398 and a tip to 274637.
36.095692 -79.437799