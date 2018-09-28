× WANTED: Burlington man accused of kidnapping, rape, assault

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is wanted on kidnapping, rape and assault charges, according to Burlington police.

According to police, these charges stem from an argument at 2 a.m. Friday at the residence of Corbett’s acquaintance.

James Anthony Corbett, 33, currently has outstanding warrants for the following.

1 count of first degree rape

1 count of first degree kidnapping

1 count of felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury

1 count of assault on a female

1 count of felony larceny from a person

1 count of communicating threats

1 count of felony possession of cocaine

He was last seen driving a blue 2007 Saturn Vue. The license plate number is EMA-4234.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at (336) 229-3500 or leave an anonymous tip with Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers for a possible reward by calling (336) 229-7100 or texting 8398 and a tip to 274637.