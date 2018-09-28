Bill Cosby’s star vandalized on Walk of Fame twice since sentencing

Bill Cosby's Walk of Fame Star Vandalized with 'Serial Rapist' https://t.co/Cpix5SezJ5 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 28, 2018

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — After he was sentenced to three to 10 years Tuesday and was classified by a judge as a “sexually violent predator,” Bill Cosby’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was vandalized twice, TMZ reports.

Cosby was initially convicted in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

The star was vandalized with the words “SERIAL RAPIST” and “#METOO” by Thursday morning. The star was also vandalized with the words “SERIAL RAPIST” earlier in the week, but the words were quickly removed, according to TMZ.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has already made clear that Cosby’s star, much like many other stars that became controversial, will remain.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historical record of entertainment figures past and present. Once installed, the stars become part of the historic fabric of the Walk of Fame, a ‘designated historic cultural landmark,’ and are intended to be permanent,” said the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the famous stretch of sidewalk.

“The stars only commemorate the recipient’s professional accomplishments. It is regrettable when the personal lives of inductees do not measure up to public standards and expectations; however, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce does not remove stars from the Walk of Fame.”

Nevertheless, KABC reports that the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable has circulated a petition asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove Cosby’s star.

The disgraced TV icon once known as “America’s Dad” was honored with his star in 1977.