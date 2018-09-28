× 2 killed in plane crash at a South Carolina airport

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A plane crash left two dead in South Carolina, according to Greenville police.

An aircraft went off the runway Thursday afternoon at Greenville Downtown Airport, crashing onto Airport Road.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed two deaths. Another two people were taken to the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration lists the aircraft as a Dassault-Breguet Falcon 50 registered under Global Aircraft Acquisitions LLC out of Delaware.

Greenville police received the call at about 1:30 p.m.