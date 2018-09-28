2 found with possible gunshot wounds after fight in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two people may have been shot in a Greensboro aggravated assault early Friday morning, according to Greensboro police.

At about 1:59 a.m., police responded to a fight at Skynn Gentlemen's Club, located at 119 North Chimney Rock Road.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from possible gunshot wounds.

Officers found a second person with possible gunshot wounds shortly afterward on the 3900 block of West Market Street.

The two victims were taken to the hospital.

Police have not released further details or identifying information.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text "badboyz" and a tip to 274637 for a possible reward. Crime Stoppers reports are anonymous.