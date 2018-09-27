× School’s out for the year for pair of Eastern NC schools amid Florence aftermath

TRENTON, N.C. — Two schools in Jones County are closed for the rest of the school year as the district faces the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, WNCT reports.

The district made the decision after looking over the damage at Trenton Elementary and Jones Middle School and finding mildew and mold.

“We were not able to get inside of those schools in time to save equipment, resources, materials — all of the above,” said Jones County Public Schools Superintendent Michael Bracy, according to WNCT.

A transitional plan is still in the works.

The Jones County School Board is expected to make a decision on when students and leaders will return at a meeting on Oct. 1.