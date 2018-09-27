Watch live: Authorities give update after body believed to be Maddox Ritch found

Rent rates are on the rise, McDonald’s strips more artificial ingredients and more

Posted 1:42 pm, September 27, 2018, by

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jeanne Yurman discusses rent costs which are rising by about 3 percent, McDonalds effort to win back customers by stripping artificial ingredients from more foods and the impact of a global trade dispute on BMW.