× New details emerge in Randolph County crash that left one in critical condition

ASHEBORO — More details were released Thursday about a crash in Randolph County that left one person in critical condition earlier in the day.

At 6:14 a.m. troopers responded to a crash involving three vehicles, according to a press release. The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and Oak Grove Road.

Jimmy Leon Lynch, 73, of Asheboro, was traveling south on Oak Grove Road in a 2006 Ford Van.

Trey Emmett Dawson, 25, of Asheboro was traveling west on U.S. Highway 64 in a 2006 Volvo tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was operated by Waste Recovery Solutions and was hauling a dumpster container.

Tony Hillery Whitaker, 55, of Asheboro was traveling east on U.S. Highway 64 in a 2002 GMC pickup.

Lynch failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection and was struck by Dawson. Dawson’s vehicle came to rest in the roadway.

Lynch’s vehicle then traveled into the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 64 and struck Whitaker. Both Lynch and Whitaker’s vehicle came to rest on the eastbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 64.

Lynch was taken to Randolph Hospital and then to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

Whitaker, Dawson and Dawson’s passenger were not injured.

U.S. Highway 64 was shut down for approximately two-and-a-half hours.

No charges have been made at this time.