Man dies in freak accident at Jack in the Box drive-thru

ST. LOUIS – A man died after an accident at a St. Louis Jack in the Box drive-thru left him with extensive injuries Wednesday night.

Charles Wood Jr., 20, pulled up to the window at an angle around 10 p.m., according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, citing police.

Wood was unable to reach his meal, apparently opened the door of his vehicle, and, while leaning toward the window, inadvertently hit the accelerator.

The car was in reverse and shot backward, slamming into a tree, according to the paper.

Wood was pinned to the tree, with injuries to his head, neck, torso and legs. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.