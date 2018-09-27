Local farmers help Share the Harvest supply low-income families in Guilford County with fresh produce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – For the last few months, volunteer organization Share the Harvest has been supplying low income families in Guilford County with fresh produce.

The program relies on local gardeners to donate the extra fruit and vegetables from their garden at home.

That same produce is then distributed to people in the community who suffer from food insecurity.

"There are a lot of people who do not have access to fresh produce. The food pantry's in our area are doing a great job, but mostly what they are passing out are canned goods," said Share the Harvest volunteer, Linda Anderson.

With the help of Share the Harvest, there are now 10 different agencies in Guilford County that give their patrons fresh produce during the summer through early fall.

"The fresh produce especially what we can get from Share the Harvest adds so much more to compliment what they are already getting, " said Susan Cox, the program director at One Step Further.

If you have fruit or vegetables growing in your garden that you would like to donate Share the Harvest will be collecting until mid October. Visit their website to find a list of collection sites.