× Human remains found in abandoned Stokes County house identified

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Human remains found in an abandoned Stokes County house have been identified, according to a news release from the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were searching for a missing Beaufort County woman, who was last seen visiting a friend in Pine Hall on or about Sept. 5, when the remains were discovered.

Deputies were around an abandoned house on Pine Hall Road on Wednesday when they smelled an odor. Inside the abandoned house they found human remains.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office identified the remains as those of the missing Beaufort County woman.

The medical examiner has ruled the death a suicide.