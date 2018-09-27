Fundraiser reveals name of teen girl found dead in NC murder-suicide

.⁦@KenSmithWRAL⁩ Reporting: New information about this 14 year old victim of a murder/Suicide; Her Family sets the record straight about her relationship with the 14 year old boy involved, next on Fox50, ⁦@WRAL⁩ at 11. #wral pic.twitter.com/U7J3k0HwqN — WRALKenSmith (@KenSmithWRAL) September 27, 2018

ANGIER, N.C. — Family and friends have identified the girl found dead in a North Carolina murder-suicide in a GoFundMe aiming to raise money for funeral expenses.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office did not identify either of the two teenagers found dead Monday, but one family identified the girl as Sara Hill of Angier.

“The Hill family has had a tragedy happen. Their daughter Sara Hill was killed in the murder-suicide case. As a result the family is needing help for the funeral expenses, the GoFundMe reads. The fundraiser has already raised $1,556 out of a $5,000 goal since Tuesday as of Thursday morning.

The family told WRAL that Sara, who was home-schooled, had been friends with the teenage boy for a couple years and wanted to be a good friend.

She went over to visit the boy Monday at his request, and the family says she never came home.

Recently released 911 calls revealed that Leonard Hill, the girl’s father, was present when the bodies were found, WRAL reports.

No suicide note was found at the scene.

According to WRAL, an incident report lists three juveniles as victims.

The sheriff’s office has only publicly mentioned two people, a “high school age” girl and boy, in the murder-suicide case.

UPDATE: Johnston County officials tell me the deaths of two teenagers in a home near Angier was a murder-suicide. They a parent found the bodies of a teen boy and teen girl. @WRAL #wral pic.twitter.com/AgYo6IC7J6 — Claudia Rupcich (@WRALClaudia) September 25, 2018