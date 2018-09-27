× Four-vehicle wreck closes portion of US-64 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A collision involving four vehicles closed down a portion of US-64 in Randolph County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Injuries have been reported, but dispatchers did not know how serious the injuries are.

The collision took place on the eastbound lanes near Oakgrove Road, State Route 1428.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports the incident began at 6:36 a.m. and expects it to end by 9:36 a.m.

Law enforcement on the scene is directing traffic through a detour.