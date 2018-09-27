× Fire ants attack, nearly kill Archdale woman

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Fire ants attacked a woman and nearly killed her, WSOC reports.

Donna Kearns was landscaping her yard in Archdale over the weekend when her weed eater hit an ant pile.

The pile exploded, and ants started crawling and biting Kearns all over her body.

Moments later, she had a severe allergic reaction from the attack, started feeling sick and collapsed.

Kearns could have died from the reaction, but a stranger saw her and stopped to help.

The stranger did not want to go on camera, but said she’s glad she was in the right place at the right time, according to WSOC.