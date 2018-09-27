× Carolina Panthers sign former 49er Eric Reid, first to kneel with Kaepernick during the national anthem

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former San Francisco 49er Eric Reid signed on to the Carolina Panthers for one year after the 49ers did not resign him, according to ESPN.

Reid was the first to take a knee with fellow former 49er Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality back in 2016.

The NFL Players Association filed a grievance with the league last season which claimed that league and team owners conspired against Reid to keep him from being employed in response to his protests. According to ESPN, this grievance alleges the league and owners were influenced by President Donald Trump.

Reid replaces Da’Norris Searcy on the Panthers’ lineup.

Last week, Searcy was placed on injured reserve after getting two concussions in one month.

Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney told ESPN brought on Reid as “a football decision,” and not because of Reid’s grievance.

“We made this decision based on the fact he’s a good football player,” Hurney told ESPN. “He’s played at a very high level the last few years. We think he can come in and help us win games.”

The Panthers are next set to hit the gridiron on Oct. 7 to face off against the New York Giants.