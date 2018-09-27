× Burlington man charged with child abuse

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington 26-year-old faces felony charges in a child abuse investigation, according to police.

On Tuesday, Alamance County Department of Social Services alerted Burlington police of a child abuse case.

Police report the allegations including non-life-threatening, though serious injuries, to a minor child.

Antolin Almaraz-Garcia was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

He was confined in Alamance County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secure bond.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at (336) 229-3500.

To leave an anonymous tip with Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers, call (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 and a tip to 274637 for a possible reward.