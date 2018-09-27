Chase through Greensboro ends in violent wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A chase through Greensboro ended with a violent wreck Thursday.

Guilford County sheriff's deputies pursued a stolen SUV until the collision at Willow Road and East Gate City Boulevard.

Inside the vehicle that collided with the SUV was a family from Virginia in town for a funeral.

The stolen SUV was first spotted at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning in Greensboro, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the people in the vehicle asleep. The driver reportedly had a gun.

Before other deputies could arrive at the scene to assist, the SUV left.

Around 10 a.m., another deputy saw the vehicle and attempted a stop.

When the vehicle did not stop, law enforcement began pursuit.

The SUV drove through the areas of Banner Avenue, Franklin Boulevard, Holts Chapel Road, McConnell Road and Willow Road.

Deputies reported that, when the SUV drove through a light at Willow Road and East Gate City Boulevard, another vehicle driving west hit it.

In the collision, the SUV hit a power pole, snapping it.

A man in the SUV was taken to the hospital.

Another person from the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

No one was seriously injured.

The driver of the SUV was actively wanted for other warrants.

The passenger fled from the SUV. Deputies are still looking for this person.