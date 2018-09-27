× 3 more charged in deadly multi-vehicle shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three more men were charged about eight months after a man was fatally shot in the head when people inside four vehicles started shooting at each other, according to High Point police.

Jarvis Hood, 20, and Davie L. Wade III, 24, both of High Point, were arrested on Sept. 26.

De’Kwon K. Miller, 21, also of High Point, was already in jail on unrelated charges.

The men are being held in Guilford County Jail with no bond.

The arrests were coordinated by United States Marshalls Fugitive Task Force officers from the High Point Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, as well as officials from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Hood, Wade and Miller were charged with first degree murder for their involvement in the Jan. 22 homicide.

The shooting happened at 5:19 p.m. in the area of East Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and South Scientific Street.

33-year-old Amar Clark, who police say was involved in the shooting, was shot in the head. Clark was taken to Wesley Long Hospital hospital by private vehicle in one of the SUV’s involved in the shooting and later transferred to Cone. He died on Feb. 4.

Including these three men, High Point police have charged multiple people in relation to this case.

Early investigation led to the arrests of Zacchaeus Anderson, 21, Jakhi Spriggs, 16, and Brandon Nie, 21. All three charged with attempted murder. They were taken to the High Point Jail on a $1 million bond.

Wade was previously arrested on Jan. 23 in connection to the incident after a traffic stop. During this first arrest, he was charged with attempted murder.

Brian K. Sykes, 21, was also arrested during this traffic stop but only faced charges related to drugs, breaking and entering and carrying a concealed gun.

When the shooting was been reclassified as a homicide, police announced the department would ask the district attorney’s office to upgrade charges against those involved in Clark’s death.

Malik Thomas, 22, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested at the Guilford County Courthouse without incident.

High Point police Lt. Curtis Cheeks III said the incident is not believed to be random.