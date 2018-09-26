WSSU addresses mold concerns in several dorm rooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- There are reports of mold in the air vents, on the ceilings and growing on the furniture in some dorm rooms at Winston-Salem State University. The school says they are working around the clock to clean up the mold.

WSSU officials say they started getting complaints from students after the hurricane closures. They say the humidity and high temperatures are likely a factor. So far, they have received four complaints from the online ticketing maintenance system for students.

A school spokesperson says they have found mold in five dorm rooms in Adkins Hall and two rooms in Brown Hall.

“It’s mainly on the vents, but some of it is on the roofs and the walls,” Darryl Geer said. Geer is a freshman studying business at WSSU.

School officials say an environmental safety and health consultant found a type of mold called Cladosporium. It is often found in moist and humid areas.

Geer said someone in his hall showed him the mold, then he found it in the air vents in his own room. So he told his parents and they called the school.

“After we contacted them and posted the pictures that you've seen, they started coming to clean the rooms but a lot of it is still there,” Geer said.

The National Institute of Health says some people are not affected by it at all, others can have symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, itching, or other symptoms. The Forsyth County Department of Public Health says it can be difficult to prove that mold causes these symptoms and someone who believes they are having a reaction or allergy to mold should see a doctor.

A statement from the school says a consultant has removed the Cladosporium from all of the rooms that have been reported to contain it.

The Department of Public Health for Forsyth County says calls for mold are common after weather conditions the area recently experienced. They say mold is not regulated and it can affect everyone differently. They also say the best way to prevent mold is to keep moisture out of rooms.