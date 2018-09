Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Wednesday as an exciting day for college basketball players and coaches all over the country. It marked the first day of practice.

We caught up with the High Point Panthers this afternoon and their new head coach Tubby Smith, who has brought so much energy and excitement to this program.

Smith takes over for Scott Cherry who was let go after nine seasons.

Smith is a High Point graduate so this is personal and he's ready to go to work.