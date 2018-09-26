Sickle Cell: New Treatments in Sickle Cell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the past, the main focus of sickle cell disease treatment was symptom management. In recent years, many advancements have been made in sickle cell treatment and new therapies are being researched.

Treatment of the disease can involve the use of a variety of therapies, including:

Disease modifying drugs like Hydroxyurea. This drug helps slow the progression and complications of sickle cell disease, decrease frequency and severity of pain episodes, as well as reduce the patient’s risk of stroke throughout the course of their disease.

A new medication called L-Glutamine, which reduces the acute complications of sickle cell disease.

Bone marrow transplants.

Current treatment research is aimed at the pathophysiology of the disease, the modulators of inflammation. Gene therapy and stem cell transplants are being studied as ways to cure the disease.

Spokesperson Background:

Michelle Matthews, MD, is a board-certified internal medicine specialist at Cone Health Patient Care Center. Dr. Matthews received a Doctor of Medicine from Wayne State University School of Medicine in 1998. She completed her residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at Detroit Medical Center in 2002. Dr. Matthews is a member of the Sickle Cell Area Provider Network.