North Carolina woman let mother’s body decompose ‘to see the stages of death’

ENFIELD, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is facing charges after police say she let her mother’s body decompose for several months before reporting that she had died, WTVD reports.

Enfield police say she did it because “she was curious and wanted to see the stages of death.”

Police found out about the mother’s death after 69-year-old Donna Sue Hudgins went to a funeral home to make funeral arrangements for her mom.

The funeral home became concerned when Hudgins said she wasn’t sure where EMS took the body and the funeral home could not locate the body, so they called police.

Police said the body had been in Hudgins’ home for several months.

Hudgins has been charged with felony concealment of her 93-year-old mother’s death. She was arrested and issued a $5,000 bond.

