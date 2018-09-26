Murals popping up all around downtown Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- ​Downtown Greensboro is known for its shops and entertainment venues.

Zizi Barhouma, marketing and media relations director for ArtsGreensboro, believes the central business district is giving folks another reason to come downtown.

"Whenever I tell people I work in the arts, the first thing they bring up is the different street murals and it's exciting," Barhouma said. "It shows there's growth in our community."​

ArtsGreensboro supports artistic expression and arts education. The organization has noticed over the last few years, more murals are going up in downtown. You can find curious faces, tropical landscapes and brightly colored light bulbs on the sides of buildings.

"I love to see that transformation happen in Greensboro," Barhouma said. "We have the potential to do that."

A growing arts community along with support from the Greensboro City Council should help pave the way for more murals in downtown Greensboro. And that's a good thing. Artists are working and the the positive mural reviews are spreading beyond the borders of downtown Greensboro. Through social media, folks like Phillip Redmond are driving to Greensboro to check out the paintings.

"You see a lot of street art in Atlanta, not so much in Raleigh," Redmond said. "But my girlfriend saw it and we came to visit and see what's it like."

Redmond is looking at probably the most talked about mural on social media. As a tribute, a local artist painted a mural of rapper Mac Miller. Miller died earlier this month. Redmond stares at the mural, fascinated by the detail of the image.

"Pretty talented artist, hopefully there's more to come. I couldn't do it. So he's pretty talented," Redmond said.

Barhouma hopes more artists will find a home in Greensboro. With the help of the community, consultants have created the Greensboro Cultural Arts Master Plan. The goal of the plan is to grow and strengthen the arts in Greensboro.