Mother of missing Gastonia boy asks people to ‘stop making up stories’

GASTONIA, N.C. -- The mother of missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch is asking people to "stop making up stories" in a new Facebook post.

Carrie Ritch has been posting updates to Facebook in the days since her son was last seen at Rankin Lake Park with his father Saturday.

"I ask that people STOP making up stories and making negative comments," she wrote Wednesday. "This is extremely overwhelming for me. My focus is bringing my Baby home safely."

Earlier Wednesday, the father spoke out about his missing son.

Authorities said they are investigating all possibilities into what led to little Maddox’s disappearance.

Police said Maddox is 4 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. Maddox was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with the words “I am the man,” along with black shorts and closed-toe sandals.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to his location.